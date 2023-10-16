Israeli air strikes hit Hamas operational facilities and rocket launching positions

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 16 (ANI/TPS): Dozens of operational headquarters and mortar bomb launching positions in the Gaza Strip belonging to Hamas have been destroyed in air strikes, the Israel Defense Forces announced.

Among the sites destroyed were the military headquarters of Ali Kachi, a commander of the terror organization's Najaba Force. A number of terrorists inside the compound were also killed.

Kachi was killed in a separate strike on Saturday. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor