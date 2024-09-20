Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Claims Life of Hezbollah Commander Ibrahim Aqil: Report

According to media reports Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, Lebanon. Aqil, a senior leader within the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, was influential in the organization’s military operations. His death comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

Who is Ibrahim Aqil?

Ibrahim Aqil, also known as Tahsin, was a senior commander in Hezbollah's military forces. He served on the group's highest military body, the Jihad Council. Aqil was the head of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit. He was the armed forces' second-in-command after Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli strike in July 2024

In the 1980s, Aqil was a principal member of Islamic Jihad Organization—Hezbollah's terrorist cell—that claimed responsibility for the bombings of the U.S. Embassy and Marine barracks in Beirut, killing over 300 people. Aqil directed the taking of American and German hostages in Lebanon in the 1980s. He was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the U.S. Department of State in 2019