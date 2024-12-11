Israeli airstrike kills Hamas paragliding unit commander

Jerusalem [Israel], December 11 (ANI/TPS): Israel eliminated the head of Hamas's paragliding unit and a commander in the terror group's elite Nukhba Force, both of whom participated in the October 7 attacks, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

The IDF said it killed Salah Dahham, the head of Hamas's paragliding unit, in the area of Jabaliya, an area of northern Gaza where Hamas has been trying to regroup. During the October 7 attack, Dahham led Hamas's aerial infiltration into southern Israel.

A separate airstrike eliminated Fehmi Salmi, a Nukhba Force commander. The army said he was operating inside a building previously used as a school. On October 7, Salmi led an attack on an IDF outpost on the Gaza border in which 14 soldiers were killed. He led numerous attacks on soldiers inside Gaza since then.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor