Israeli army continues operation in West Bank's Jenin for 2nd day

Ramallah, May 23 The Israeli army continued its operation against Jenin city and its camp in northern West Bank for the second day as the death toll rose to eight.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua news agency that the Israeli army had sent reinforcements to several neighbourhoods in Jenin and its camp, adding reconnaissance drones were hovering intensively over the area.

The sources noted that the army forces carried out raids and searches that targeted dozens of homes in the camp's neighbourhoods, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry said the death toll in Israeli raids has risen to eight and the injuries to 24, with four of them in serious condition.

Local sources and eyewitnesses reported that military bulldozers destroyed the infrastructure, resulting in power outages and disruption to communications and internet services in large areas of the city and the camp.

On Tuesday, Israeli special forces stormed the camp, leading to the outbreak of armed clashes with Palestinian militants.

Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee called the raids a "counter-terror" operation on social media platform X.

Cities, camps, and villages in the West Bank have witnessed an escalation after the latest Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out on October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 514 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and Jerusalem during the escalation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor