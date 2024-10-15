Israeli army intercepts 3 surface-to-surface missiles from Lebanon

Jerusalem, Oct 15 Three surface-to-surface missiles were launched from Lebanon toward central Israel, triggering air raid sirens in more than 180 communities, including those in Tel Aviv, according to Israeli sources.

"Three projectiles were detected crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the Israeli military said on Monday in a statement, adding that all of them had been intercepted, Xinhua news agency reported.

In retaliation, Israeli fighter jets struck the launcher from which the projectiles were fired, the military added.

According to the Israel Defense Forces' Home Front Command, the missiles set off sirens in cities and towns across the coastal plain and Gush Dan, including Caesarea, Hadera, Herzliya, Tel Aviv, and Rehovot, sending millions of residents running for shelter.

Zaki Heller, spokesman for Magen David Adom rescue service, said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Police forces were canvassing affected areas and searching for possible missile or interceptor debris, according to a police statement.

Israeli state-owned Kan TV news reported that shrapnel, apparently from interceptors, fell in several locations and caused damage to roads.

Israel's Ynet news site reported that several planes en route to Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, circled in the air due to the sirens, waiting to land, and that flight departures were also delayed.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the missile attack.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army said it monitored Monday noon the launch of several drones and about 100 surface-to-surface missiles from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor