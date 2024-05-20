Israeli army kills senior Hamas operative in Gaza

Jerusalem, May 20 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the killing of a leading Hamas operative Azmi Abu Daqqa.

The IDF said on Sunday in a statement that Israeli Air Force (IAF) aircraft, guided by intelligence, on Saturday attacked and killed Abu Daqqa, a prominent figure in Hamas' procurement department as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

It noted that Abu Daqqa was actively involved in the "smuggling of weapons and funds in the Gaza Strip".

The statement added that over Saturday, the IAF struck dozens of targets, including the killing of two tactical-level Hamas commanders who were preparing to attack IDF troops in Rafah.

The attack on the two commanders was carried out under the guidance of the Artillery Corps' Division 215, which consists of two regular battalions and a reserve one.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor