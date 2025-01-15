Israeli attacks Gaza, kills 62 in a day despite reports of ceasefire deal progress

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 15 : Israeli forces have intensified their attacks on Gaza, targeting a school-turned-shelter and several homes, resulting in at least 62 deaths in the past 24 hours, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

This escalation comes despite reports of a potential ceasefire agreement being imminent.

According to Al Jazeera, mediators, including US President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al Sisi, issued a joint call on Israel and Hamas to conclude the deal.

However, the situation remains volatile, with thousands of Israelis rallying in Tel Aviv calling for a deal that would secure the release of captives held in Gaza, while hundreds of others marched in Jerusalem, demanding a continuation of the war.

Meanwhile, Hamas is expected to release 33 hostages in the first phase of the ceasefire-hostage agreement being negotiated in Doha in relation to the situation in Gaza, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing two Israeli officials.

According to CNN, Israel believes most of the 33 hostages are alive, although some deceased hostages may also be included in the initial release.

Hamas and its allies still hold 94 hostages, including at least 34 who are believed to be dead, following the October 7, 2023, attacks.The parties appear close to finalising the agreement.

According to CNN, the latest proposals include Israeli forces maintaining a presence along the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egypt-Gaza border during the first phase and negotiations over the size of a buffer zone inside Gaza have also been a point of contention. While Hamas wants a zone of 300-500 meters from the border, Israel is seeking a 2,000-meter zone.

The plan also includes allowing residents of northern Gaza to return but with unspecified security measures in place and Palestinian prisoners linked to the killing of Israelis would not be released into the West Bank but instead to Gaza or other countries, CNN reported, citing the Israeli official.

Notably, Israel began its military operations against Hamas in Gaza after the October 7, 2023, attacks.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, Israel's genocide in Gaza has killed at least 46,707 Palestinians and wounded 110,265 since October 7, 2023.

At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day and more than 200 were taken captive, as per Al Jazeera

