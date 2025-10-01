Israeli citizen Mahmoud Salameh returns home after three months of captivity in Jordan

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 1 (ANI/TPS): Mahmoud Salameh, an Israeli citizen who had been imprisoned in Jordan for about three months, was returned to Israel this afternoon (Wednesday) and handed over to the coordinator of the Israel's Missing and Kidnapped Persons, Soldiers and Citizens Service.

After contacts that took place in recent months with the assistance of the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israel Police, he was transferred from Jordan to Israel at a Jordan River crossing.

Salameh will undergo medical examinations, be questioned and meet his family.

The circumstances of his imprisonment in Jordan are under investigation by security forces.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the Missing and Kidnapped Persons, Soldiers and Citizens Coordinator, Brigadier General (res.) Gal Hirsch and all those who assisted in his return. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor