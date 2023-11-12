Israeli civilians injured by Lebanese rocket fire

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 12 (ANI/TPS): Terrorists in Lebanon fired anti-tank missiles in the area of Moshav Dovev, injuring several civilians, the Israel Defence Forces said.

The army is shelling the source of the fire with artillery.

The IDF also struck a terror squad planning to fire rockets from a civilian area.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing a guided anti-tank rocket in the area of Moshav Dovev that injured several employees of the Israel Electric Corporation.

The Electric Company said its employees were repairing power lines damaged in previous fire from Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed the victims were installing surveillance equipment near the border.(ANI/TPS)

