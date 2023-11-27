Israeli diplomat highlights fight against terrorism, fake news at National Security Conference in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 : Israeli Consul General to Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, on Sunday reflected on Mumbai's pain post-26/11 terror attack, emphasizing that they are combating not only terrorism but also fake news.

Speaking at the 3rd National Security Conference organized by the Bramha Research Foundation in Mumbai, Shoshani recalled visiting Nariman House, one of the attack targets.

He went there and put a wreath in a solemn memorial for all the victims of the 26/11 attack.

"We are dealing with fake news, hypocrisies, misinformation, and disinformation around the world. And it's not easy. It's a completely new war for us, too. Not only on the battlefield..." Shoshani said.

He further highlighted that these issues are not just security concerns but also economic problems. Despite the challenges, Shoshani expressed Israel's determination to create a safer place free from terrorism and fear.

"We are strong enough as part of our DNA, part of being Israelis to build up a completely better place clean of terrorist terror and fear. This is our mission. This is our aim," he said.

Acknowledging India's support, he thanked the country, especially for the assistance during challenging times.

"Thank you very much to India. The support that we get from India is something that warms our hearts. On the first day of the war, the Americans and, with your permission, US President Biden sent two carriers and one nuclear submarine. We will not forget it forever," he added.

Earlier in the day, Shoshani expressed solidarity with the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks, saying that the "DNA" of both India and Israel to fight against terrorism is the foundation of a strong bond between the two nations.

He also drew a comparison between the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai with the recent October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

