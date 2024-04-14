Israeli envoy calls Iran's move to seize Israel-linked cargo ship with 17 Indian nationals onboard "piracy"

New Delhi [India], April 14 : Israeli ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, emphasised that the Israel-linked cargo ship 'MSC Aries', seized by Iran on Saturday with 17 Indian nationals onboard, is "just piracy, simple, clear piracy," adding that this should not be allowed.

Notably, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized the Israel-linked MSC ARIES container ship near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, which had 17 Indian nationals onboard, according to the sources.

The ship in question was the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries, a container ship owned by Zodiac Maritime, based in London. Zodiac Maritime is a division of Zodiac Group, owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

"It's another one in the Hormuz straits outside, not connected to Iran in any way, shipping from UAE to India with 17 Indian nationals on it. It's piracy. Just piracy. Simple, clear piracy. And this shouldn't be allowed," the Israeli envoy said.

Responding to how Israel sees India playing a role when it comes to de-escalation on both sides, Gilon toldthat they expect that the international community, especially Israel's friends, will unite to stop Iran's support for terrorism and its efforts to destabilize the region.

"So we expect that all the international community, especially our friends, will unite together to stop Iran's support for terrorism and its efforts to destabilize the region. Iran openly from the leader endowed is stating its wish to destroy the state of Israel, a member, legitimate democratic country, member of the UN," he said.

Moreover, Gilon noted that Israel does not want an escalation, a regional escalation, but can also not stand idle when attacked.

"We don't want an escalation, a regional escalation. At the same time, we cannot stand idle when people attack us...If Hezbollah escalates, they will meet escalation. Since Iran attacked, they will meet our reaction sometime down the road," he added.

Highlighting the Israeli hostages in Gaza, Israeli envoy Gilon emphasised that people have ignored the fact that Hamas has rejected the offer made by the US, Qatar and others.

Tensions escalated between Iran and the West amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

"I want to keep our eyes on the very important humanitarian issue of the 133 Israelis kidnapped in Gaza. We have to put pressure on Hamas and its sponsor, Iran, to make sure that they are released because, of the whole noise around the attack, people ignored the fact that Hamas replied to the offer made by the US, Qatar and others and refused it," he said.

"...These people are six months already in captivity. We have to do everything to release them. They are dying, they are tortured, they are harassed, and we have to bring them back home now. And we need the pressure of the international community to help us," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor