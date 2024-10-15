Israeli envoy to India thanks UP CM Adityanath for his 'hospitality'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar on Tuesday and held a 'meaningful discussion'.

Azar thanked Yogi Adityanath for his support of Israel and his hospitality.

In a post on X, he said, "Respected Yogi Adityanath ji, thank you very much for your support for Israel and your hospitality today. Congratulations to you for your work in making Uttar Pradesh more secure and prosperous. We are committed to working on the issues discussed."

Yogi Adityanath said that the meeting was another step towards strengthening bonds between UP and Israel.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a highly fruitful and meaningful discussion with Mr. Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India. This meeting marks another step towards strengthening the deep bond between UP and Israel in areas of mutual interest. We look forward to exploring new avenues of cooperation for the benefit of people of Uttar Pradesh."

Meanwhile, as the tensions escalate in West Asia further, at least 41 people were killed, including at least 13 children in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Sunday, CNN reported citing the hospitals.

According to officials from the Al Awda and Al Aqsa hospitals, at least 22 people lost their lives in Israeli strikes at Al Mufti school in Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp.

Among the people who died was one infant as well. The child died shortly after arrival at the hospital despite repeated attempts to save him by the medical teams.

It is pertinent to note that over 5,000 displaced people are sheltering in the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) school, CNN reported citing Gaza's civil defence.

Meanwhile, in northern Gaza, five children were killed in an Israeli airstrike while playing marbles in Al Shati camp, according to Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

