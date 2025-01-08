Israeli families face rising taxes and prices in 2025

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 8 (ANI/TPS): The average Israeli household will pay 5,661 shekels (USD 1,552) more in taxes and cost of living in 2025, members of the Knesset Youth Committee were told on Tuesday.

Chairwoman MK Naama Lazimi warned of the severe burden on young families, driven by increasing property taxes, electricity, water, and public transport costs, alongside declining incomes.

Economist Meir Azenkot attributed the rising costs to frozen tax brackets and subsidy reductions. (ANI/TPS)

