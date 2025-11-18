Israeli Fintech expands into South Korea through KB securities collaboration

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 18 (ANI/TPS):Israeli fintech TipRanks has signed a strategic partnership with KB Securities, South Korea's largest financial institution, aiming to provide domestic investors with global investment insights.

The agreement will integrate TipRanks' AI-driven stock research tools and proprietary datasetsincluding analyst reports, Smart Scores, and company-focused newsinto KB Securities' trading platforms, KB M-able (mobile) and M-able Wide (web).

TipRanks CEO Uri Gruenbaum highlighted the growing demand for overseas investment data in Korea, while KB Securities CEO Lee Hong-gu emphasised the value of transparent, customised information for retail investors navigating evolving global markets. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor