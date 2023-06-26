Israeli FM Cohen talks Iranian threat with UK counterpart

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 26 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke with his British counterpart, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. The two discussed the latest developments in the region.

Cohen said he thanked Cleverly for promoting British legislation against boycotts and BDS groups and that they agreed that action must be taken to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, which would destabilize the Middle East and the entire world.

The two also agreed that they will meet again soon in Israel. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor