Israeli forces destroy Gaza City tunnels

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces neutralized two terrorists who had fired an anti-tank missile at soldiers in the northern Gaza area of Gaza City last week, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

The IDF also discovered and destroyed underground shafts and tunnels in the area. During the operation, they uncovered a weapons cache inside one of the tunnels, which included five RPG missiles and additional armaments. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor