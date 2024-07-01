Israeli forces eliminate 20 Hamas terrorists in Gaza's shejaya area

Tel Aviv [Isreal], July 1 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers eliminated around 20 Hamas terrorists as the army pressed operations against the terror group in the northern Gaza town of Shejaya, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

Many were killed in close-quarters combat as soldiers discovered weapons manufacturing and storage facilities and large numbers of arms.

Meanwhile, in the southern Gaza town of Rafah, a terrorist who fired an anti-tank missile at troops was killed in an airstrike.

A separate drone strike killed a Hamas terrorist who fired a rocket at soldiers along the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed dead. (ANI/TPS)

