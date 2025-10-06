Israeli forces eliminate Hezbollah air defence figure Hassan Ali Jamil Atwi in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 6 (ANI/TPS): In an airstrike carried out earlier on Monday in the Nabatieh region of Lebanon, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) eliminated the terrorist Hassan Ali Jamil Atwi, who was described as a "key terrorist" in Hezbollah's air defence system.

Atwi led the reconstruction and resupply efforts of Hezbollah's air defence system, was a significant knowledge centre, and engaged in liaison and procurement with the organisation's leaders in Iran, explained the IDF.

"The actions of terrorist Hassan Ali Jamil Atwi constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and his defeat constitutes a further blow to the military reconstruction efforts of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor