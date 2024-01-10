Israeli forces kill senior Hezbollah commander Ali Hossein Barji

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 10 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has confirmed that on Tuesday it eliminated in an air strike the commander of Hezbollah's southern Lebanon region air unit Ali Hossein Barji.

Ali, said the IDF, led dozens of operations using explosive and drones against Israel and IDF forces, including an attack on the IDF's Northern Command headquarters earlier on Tuesday. (ANI/TPS)

