Israeli Forces raid terror base hidden in UN run Gaza clinic

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 15 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) continues to eliminate Hamas terrorists and terrorist infrastructure in Gaza. In one case, they raided a UN-controlled clinic that was used by terrorists as a base.

The forces of the IDF's 162nd Division (Steel Formation) have been operating for over a week in the Jabaliya area in Gaza. The forces surrounded the area, then conducted battles with terrorists and destroyed terrorist infrastructures. So far, they have eliminated dozens of terrorists and attacked dozens of terrorist infrastructures there.

Meanwhile, the forces of the IDF's 401st Armored Brigade's combat team raided dozens of terrorist infrastructures in the area, and eliminated dozens of terrorists from the ground, by use of drones and by firing tank shells. They also confiscated many weapons, among them: anti-tank missiles, dozens of explosives, and weapons of various types. In addition, several underground shafts were located and destroyed.

The forces of the 460th Armored (training) Brigade's combat team raided a UNRWA (UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine) regional clinic that terrorists had taken control of and turned into a weapons warehouse and a hiding place for terrorists in the area. The terrorists who barricaded themselves in the clinic shot at the troops and were killed.

With the elimination of the terrorists, many sub-explosions were identified indicating a hidden stockpile of weapons. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor