Israeli Foreign Minister: 'May now be opportunity' to secure hostages' release

Jerusalem [Israel], December 5 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar told EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas at the OSCE conference in Malta that there may be an opportunity to secure the release of the hostages in Gaza.

"There may now be an opportunity to reach a deal to release the hostages. The Israeli government is serious about reaching that." (ANI/TPS)

