Israeli Military establishes new division to secure eastern border

Jerusalem [Israel], October 31 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Galant, and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi approved the establishment of a new Eastern Division whose purpose is to protect the eastern border of the State of Israel.

The decision was made at the end of staff work that examined the operational needs and defence capabilities in the area, in accordance with the planning of the IDF's power building in the light of the lessons of war and the assessment of the situation.

The new division will be subordinated to the IDF's Central Command. The IDF said the mission of the division is to strengthen the defence in the border area, highway 90 (which runs from the Dead Sea down to Eilat) and the populations there, and to respond to terrorist incidents and the smuggling of weapons while maintaining a "peaceful border and strengthening cooperation with the Jordanian army."

General Halevi said, "Strengthening the defence of the borders in general and the eastern border in particular, was marked as a goal before the war, and in the shadow of October 7 and the recent events, it is receiving a new force."

"In addition, there is an urgent need to establish additional frameworks on a regular basis and in the reserves, in order to ease the burden on the reserve personnel, he added.

"In view of this, we decided to establish a division to strengthen the defense on the eastern border. This is a necessary decision in view of the expected challenges and in accordance with the force building processes in the IDF." (ANI/TPS)

