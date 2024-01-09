Israeli military expands operations in Khan Yunis

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 9 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces expanded their operations in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis on Monday night, killing 40 terrorists and uncovering weapons and tunnels shafts, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday morning.

Soldiers seized 12 Kalashnikov rifles, four loaded RPG launchers, dozens of grenades, and vest cartridges.

Israeli forces raiding a Hamas building killed an armed terrorist.

Meanwhile, in central Gaza's Al Ma'azi area, soldiers guided by intelligence identified a terror squad from Hamas's Central Camps Brigade. The ground forces directed an airstrike that eliminated the squad.

Over the last day, the naval forces attacked military outposts, warehouses and vessels used by Hamas' naval force.

The offensive continued as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Monday night. Blinken is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, the war cabinet and other leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

