Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Resigns Over Failure to Prevent Hamas' October 7 Attack

The Israeli military said Monday, April 22, that the head of its intelligence corps has resigned over Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack.

The head of Israel’s military intelligence, Aharon Haliwa, became the first senior Israeli official to step down after the Hamas attack, which killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, with roughly 250 more taken captive, and sparked the six-month-long war against Hama in the Gaza Strip.

Head of Israeli military intelligence resigns over October 7 failures, first senior figure to step down over Hamas' attack, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2024

Haliwa had said in October that he shouldered the blame for not preventing the attack, which broke through Israel’s vaunted defences.

(Developing story)