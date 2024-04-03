Israeli military strikes Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 3 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that Wednesday afternoon Israel Air Force fighter jets and other aircraft attacked terrorist infrastructure and military positions of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Kfarhamam, which is located in southern Lebanon not far from the border with Israel.

One of the military positions Israeli forces attacked was used by Hezbollah operatives to launch rockets into the Har Dov area in Israel earlier Wednesday.

In addition, overnight the IDF attacked military buildings and terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in the areas of Leyda and Ainata in southern Lebanon.

Earlier Wednesday, IDF forces fired artillery to remove a terror threat in the Ayta ash Shab area. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor