Israeli Minister calls for enhanced connectivity and more flights between India and Israel

New Delhi [India], December 3 : Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat has called for increased connectivity and more flights between India and Israel, emphasizing that this would boost business and tourism ties between the two nations.

While speaking toon Tuesday, Minister Barkat expressed optimism about the potential for growth, saying, "The sky is the limit" for India-Israel business cooperation.

"Once we have a better trade understanding, more agreements and more collaborations between the countries and flights, I believe you can scale in double-digit numbers every year in the next foreseeable years," he said.

When asked about the plans for improving flight connectivity, Barkat said, "I think it's in the best interest of everyone." He said that discussions are underway to increase flights between the two countries.

Commenting on concerns about safety following the recent conflict, Barkat said, "What we're saying to all of the airlines is it's 100 per cent safe to come to Israel. Because of the war, there was a bit of a pull back for security reasons."

He noted that despite the war, Israeli carrier El Al continued operations, which shows that the region has remained safe throughout.

He added, "We want to encourage people, get the flights back on track, and for people to come and visit and do business. I look at the future and I see the opportunity".

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel in 1992, bilateral trade and economic relations have progressed rapidly, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA also observed that India is Israel's second-largest trading partner in Asia.

Despite the bilateral merchandise trade being dominated mainly by diamonds, petroleum products and chemicals, recent years have witnessed an increase in trade in areas such as electronic machinery and high-tech products, communications systems and medical equipment, amongst others.

India continues to be a 'focus' country for the Israeli Government's increased trade efforts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor