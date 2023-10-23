Israeli PM Netanyahu briefs leaders of France, Spain, Netherlands on Hamas offensive

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 23 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday held telephonic conversations with the leaders of France, Spain, and the Netherlands on the ongoing offensive on Hamas, underlining "the determination of the people to eliminate" the terror group's military.

PM Netanyahu held a series of conversations with leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The Israeli PM's office posted from its official handle on X, "The Prime Minister told the leaders about the unity and determination of the people to eliminate Hamas's military and governing capabilities and said that Israel's victory over Hamas would be a victory for the entire world."

He thanked the leaders for their support of Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas's "brutal terrorism".

"French President Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Rutte will arrive tomorrow and Tuesday and will meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu," the Israeli PM's office posted on X.

Amid the conflict in Gaza, Netanyahu met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday.

Calling on the Italian PM, Netanyahu said, "We have to defeat this barbarism," adding that this battle is between the forces of civilization and "really monstrous barbarians who murdered, mutilated, raped, beheaded, and burned innocent people, babies, and grandmothers."

Meloni assured Netanyahu of Italy's support for Israel.

"We defend the rights of Israel of defending itself... for its people. We absolutely understand that terrorism has to be fought, and we believe that you are able to do that in the best way, and we are different from those terrorists," the Italian PM said.

Netanyahu then met Cypriot President Christodoulides, stressing that it was a "battle of civilisation against barbarism".

"Our battle against Hamas is the battle of civilization against barbarism," Netanyahu added.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also visited Israel, amid the ongoing retaliation to the November 7 terror attacks, which have, so far, claimed more than 1,400 lives.

