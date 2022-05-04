Israeli PM vows 'no restrictions' in fighting attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday that Israel will have "no restrictions" in fighting an ongoing wave of attacks.

Speaking at the national Memorial Day service held in Jerusalem, Bennett said the Israeli security forces will reach the perpetrators "in any way possible and exact a price."

At least 14 people have been killed in a string of attacks against Israelis across the country since March.

Bennett said there will be no limitations for security forces in their fight against such attacks.

The Israeli leader also vowed to confront the countries and groups behind the attacks.

"The terrorists who carry out attacks are not the only ones who will pay a price, but also those who sent them," Bennett said.

"Any regime that funds terrorism, arms terrorists or gives the order to carry out terrorist attacks will no longer be able to hide in cowardice from afar," he added.

Wednesday's service was one of a series of ceremonies held across Israel to mark its annual Memorial Day of fallen soldiers and victims of attacks. The day began at sundown on Tuesday and will end on Wednesday evening, when Israel will transit from mourning to celebrations to mark its Independence Day. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

