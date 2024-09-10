Israeli President Herzog to make historic first visit to Albania

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 10 (ANI/TPS): Israeli President Isaac Herzog is departing for state visits to Albania and Serbia on Tuesday night, the president's office announced.

The two-day visit to the two Balkan countries marks the first time an Israeli leader will set foot in Albania, a predominantly Muslim country. The President of Israel will depart on Wednesday for a political visit to Serbia and Albania. His office said the trip is intended to "strengthen security, strategic and political partnerships during the war."

He will be joined by Idit Ohel, the mother of Israeli hostage Alon Ohel, whose family is from Serbia.

"The countries, close friends of Israel, support it without reservation in many international forums and maintain extensive security and strategic cooperation with Israel," said Herzog's office.

At the start of his visit, President Herzog will be received by Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marko Duric, a relative of Alon Ohel, who is being held hostage by Hamas. The President will then be welcomed at an official ceremony by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, followed by a diplomatic meeting between the two presidents.

On Thursday, Herzog will land in the Albanian capital of Tirana, where he will be received by President Bajram Begaj. Upon his arrival, the two presidents will hold a diplomatic meeting. Later, President Herzog will meet with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Speaker of the Parliament, Elisa Spiropali.

Later, President Herzog will hold diplomatic meetings with Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and Speaker of the Parliament Ana Brnabic. He will also participate in a ceremony at the Holocaust memorial in the city and meet with members of the Jewish community.

In addition, the President will meet with descendants of Albanian citizens remembered as Righteous Among the Nations for having worked to save Jews during the Holocaust. The President will conclude his visit with a ceremony at the Holocaust memorial, commemorating the rescue of Jews in Albania, at the invitation of Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj, with the participation of the Jewish community.

An economic delegation from the Israel Export Institute, the Manufacturers Association, the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, the Israel Innovation Authority, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will accompany the President's visit, holding local business meetings to promote industrial and economic cooperation. (ANI/TPS)

