Israeli Prime Minister Bennett arrives in Bahrain on first official visit

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the capital of Bahrain, Manama, on the first official visit by the head of the Israeli government, the Prime Minister's Office said.

At the airport, Bennett was met by a guard of honour, Bahrain's foreign and industry ministers, the Israeli ambassador to Bahrain and other high-ranking officials.

On Tuesday, the Israeli prime minister is scheduled to meet with Bahrain's Crown Prince and King. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor