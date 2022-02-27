Israeli Prime Minister Offered to Mediate on Ukraine to Putin: Kremlin

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered his country's intermediary services on Ukraine to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service said Sunday.

"Naftali Bennett offered Israel's intermediary services to suspend military actions," the Kremlin said.

Putin told Bennett about the developments in the military operation and said that Russia was prepared for talks with Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

