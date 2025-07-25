Israeli Security Forces foil ISIS-inspired terror plot in Jerusalem

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 25 (ANI/TPS): Three eastern Jerusalem residents affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) were arrested by Israeli security forces in recent weeks, thwarting a planned terrorist attack targeting security personnel in the capital, authorities announced on Thursday.

According to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police, the suspects men in their 20s were allegedly plotting to attack an eastern Jerusalem checkpoint using a car bomb, firearms, or an explosive-laden drone.

The Shin Bet said the suspects had consumed large volumes of ISIS propaganda online, including graphic videos of executions and battlefield violence, which played a significant role in their radicalization. Investigators said the men actively supported ISIS's ideology and had sought to join the group's ranks.

The first suspect was arrested several weeks ago. During a raid on his home, officers discovered a firearm and ammunition hidden inside a sock. His arrest was soon followed by the detention of two additional suspects from eastern Jerusalem.

"Under the influence of ISIS content, the suspects began formulating plans to carry out a large-scale terrorist attack targeting Israeli forces at the checkpoint," police officials said. "They explored multiple methods, including a car bomb design intended to cause maximum casualties."

The investigation revealed that one of the suspects had already begun acquiring weapons with the stated aim of "killing Jews," and the group had started learning how to assemble explosive devices. They were also reportedly in contact with ISIS representatives in Judea and Samaria, seeking operational guidance and training to further their plans.

The Shin Bet noted that the suspects intended to eventually travel to Syria to undergo further instruction and formally join ISIS. Their online correspondence with ISIS operatives included efforts to secure weapons and training materials for attacks within Israel. (ANI/TPS)

