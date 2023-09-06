Israeli troops kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank

Jerusalem, Sep 6 Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian gunman after he allegedly opened fire at them in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said.

The military said on Tuesday in a statement that the forces were involved in an exchange of fire with the Palestinian gunman who earlier opened fire outside a settlers' restaurant in the Jordan Valley. The gunmen reportedly opened fire at the soldiers, injuring a border police officer before being shot dead.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli soldiers shot and killed a young Palestinian man near the West Bank city of Tulkarm amid a raid, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has been on the rise since early 2022, claiming the lives of at least 227 Palestinians and 32 Israelis, according to official sources.

