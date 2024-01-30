Israeli Undercover Forces Killed Three Palestinians in West Bank Hospital After Dressing as Women and Medics (Watch Video)

In a video shared on X (Formerly known as Twitter), it is seen that the armed Israeli forces disguised as women and medical workers stormed a hospital. Reports say armed forces killed three Palestinians in a dramatic raid that underscored the spillover of deadly violence to the territory during the war in Gaza.

Footage said to be security camera video from the hospital that circulated on social media showed about a dozen undercover forces, most of them armed, dressed as women with Muslim headscarves or hospital staff in scrubs or white doctor’s coats. One in a surgical mask carried a rifle in one arm and a folded wheelchair in the other. The forces were seen patting down one man who kneeled against a wall, his arms raised.

Insane documentation of the Israeli death-squad disguised as Palestinian civilians and medical workers, which murdered three Palestinians inside Ibn Sina hospital this morning in Jenin, occupied West Bank.pic.twitter.com/ueUVHO5Mtl — Jalal #CeasefireNow (@JalalAK_jojo) January 30, 2024

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israeli forces opened fire inside the wards of the Ibn Sina Hospital in the town of Jenin. The ministry condemned the raid and called on the international community to pressure Israel’s military to halt such operations in hospitals.

Israel military said the militants were using the hospital as a hideout. It alleged that one of those targeted in the raid had transferred weapons and ammunition to others for a planned attack, purportedly inspired by the Hamas assault on southern Israel on October 7 last year. However, the Israeli military did not provide evidence backing that claim, reported by news agency AP.