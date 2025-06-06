Israel's Defence Minister slams Lebanese President for criticizing strikes on Hezbollah

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 6 (ANI/ TPS): Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz responded to criticism leveled at Israel by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun who condemned the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) attacks overnight of Hezbollah underground facilities for the production of UAVs that were located in the heart of a civilian population in Dahieh, a residential neighborhood in Beirut.

"There will be no peace in Beirut and no order and stability in Lebanon without security for the State of Israel," declared Katz. "Agreements must be respected and if you do not do what is required - we will continue to act with great force."

Katz addressed President Aoun directly adding, "Mr. President - there will be no peace in Beirut and no order and stability in Lebanon without security for the State of Israel. Agreements must be honored."

He further called on the Lebanese government to "disarm the terrorist organization Hezbollah and not allow them to produce drones that will threaten the northern communities and the citizens of Israel."

"You must ensure that the Lebanese army truly enforces the ceasefire agreement and not through coordinated displays as it tried to do yesterday," Katz told Lebanon.

We are committed to the peace of the residents of the north - and if you do not do what is required, we will continue to act with great force. We will not allow a return to the reality of before October 7th.

President Aoun described the IDF attack as a "flagrant violation of an international accord" (the current ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon), as well as of the "basic tenets of the United Nations and humanitarian laws and resolutions." (ANI/ TPS)

