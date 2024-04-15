Israel's Defence Minister speaks to US counterpart

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 15 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant held a call with his American counterpart, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Sunday.

Minister Gallant's office said he briefed the Secretary on the preliminary conclusions of the Israel Defense Forces' defensive operations in cooperation with the United States and additional partners, in thwarting the missile attack conducted by Iran overnight. This included the launch of hundreds of types of munitions by Iran, including 100 ballistic missiles - each one carrying hundreds of kilograms of explosives.

Minister Gallant expressed his deep appreciation to the Secretary for his leadership, and the unparalleled cooperation and coordination demonstrated by the defense establishments and militaries of both countries, together with international partners.

Gallant highlighted the opportunity to establish an international coalition and strategic alliance to counter the threat posed by Iran - a state that threatens to place nuclear warheads on its missiles.

He also emphasized that Israel's defense establishment remains alert and prepared to face additional threats, including ongoing operations in Gaza, and efforts to release the hostages held by Hamas.

The Minister thanked Secretary Austin and the entire U.S. Administration for "standing boldly with Israel."(ANI/TPS)

