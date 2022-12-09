Israel's embassy to provide mentorship to Indian startups

The Israeli mission in India has collaborated with TiE Chandigarh to provide mentorship to Indian startups in the field of sustainability and help them build skills to upscale their business capabilities.

"Yesterday, @israelinindia with @TiEChandigarh, in presence of Amb @NaorGilon concluded the all-India competition to provide mentorship to Indian startups in the field of sustainability," Israeli mission in India tweeted.

TiE is a non-profit, global community that works with entrepreneurs from around the world.

This project further strengthened the business and economic ties between both countries. It was also special because both nations are celebrating 30 years of full diplomatic relations.

The project concluded with an event organized on December 8 in Chandigarh, during which five Indian startups presented their business ideas in the presence of the Israeli ambassador to India, Naor Gilon.

These startups were chosen after a 3-month long process. This involved an all-India competition for which applications were received from over 100 startups.

The aim of this project was to find aspiring startups in the field of sustainability and mentor them through workshops and seminars held by Israeli and Indian entrepreneurs and subject matter experts. The end goal was to create awareness about the importance of sustainability in the field of technology and business amongst the local ecosystem.

On this occasion, Ambassador Naor Gilon said, "Israel and India are natural partners. Our governments continue to cooperate and support the vibrant startup scene in both countries, and our industries and private sectors are sharing their experiences and working on the ground together. I encourage people from both countries to come together, grow together and merge their innovative ideas and technological capabilities to reach new heights."

During the program, the Indian entrepreneurs were mentored by renowned VC and Mentor, Nava Swersky from Israel.

Swersky is a technology entrepreneur with over 30 years of international experience as an entrepreneur and manager. She is an investor in venture capital and is an expert in the fields of innovation and technology commercialization.

( With inputs from ANI )

