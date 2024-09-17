Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Presents Plan for Net Zero Emissions

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructures, in cooperation with the President's Office and the Israeli Climate Forum, founded by the President of Israel, held on Monday the first public presentation and participation conference of the Ministry's plan to reset emissions from the energy interface in Israel by 2050.

The event was attended by representatives from government ministries and regulators, government companies, local authorities, industry entities, representatives of academia, entrepreneurs, civil society organizations and more. Later, additional professional meetings will be held on the subject of work.

President Isaac Herzog praised the work and said at the start of the conference.

"The impressive plan presented today is based on principles of decentralization and technological innovation," he said. "One of its central ideas - the transition from polluting energy production to renewable energy sources - is also an important national strategic interest. The current war reminds us that Israel cannot afford to depend on exclusive energy sources that could be targeted in the event of war. Decentralization and diversification of the sources on which the Israeli energy market is based, as well as the development of sources and infrastructure for energy storage, will establish Israel's resilience in the face of threat scenarios and attribution."

"Zero emissions holds innumerable opportunities for regional and supra-regional cooperation that will contribute to the development of the Israeli economy and advance the status of Israel in the world," added Herzog. "Even in times of war against our enemies, and perhaps especially in it, we must remember that there are friends around us who are thirsty for cooperation that will fortify the front against those who seek our evil." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor