Israel's Right-Wing Parties' Leaders Happy with Seeming Trump Victory

Jerusalem [Israel], November 6 (ANI/TPS): While the final results of the American elections are yet to be revealed, the leaders of Israel's right-wing joint Knesset list "Religious Zionism" have made it clear that they expect a Donald Trump victory and are happy about it.

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the Religious Zionism Party, tweeted Wednesday morning, "God bless Israel. God bless America."

While not mentioning Trump by name, his supporters know what Smotrich means.

Minister of National Itamar Ben-Gvir who leads the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) Party, a faction in the Religious Zionism bloc - simply tweeted, "God Bless Trump." (ANI/TPS)

