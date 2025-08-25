Israel's trade up 1.9% in June

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reported that total services exports (excluding start-ups) in June 2025 amounted to approximately USD 7 billion, an increase of 1.9 per cent after a decrease of 6.7 per cent in the previous month.

Exports of services from high-tech industries (excluding start-ups) increased by 3.5 per cent in June 2025 after a decline of 6.7 per cent in the previous month.

No services exports from start-ups were recorded in June 2025. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor