Israel's war cabinet unanimously votes to continue Rafah operation

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 7 (ANI/TPS): Israel's War Cabinet Monday night unanimously voted that Israel will continue the military operation in Rafah in Gaza to "exert military pressure on Hamas in order to promote the release of our hostages and the other goals of the war."

In response to Hamas' offer for a hostage deal, the War Cabinet said, "At the same time, although the Hamas proposal is far from Israel's necessary requirements, Israel will send a delegation of mediators to exhaust the possibility of reaching an agreement under conditions acceptable to Israel."

Reports were made Monday night that the Hamas terrorist organization announced that it had agreed to a deal for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza for the past seven months. However, no confirmation has been made, nor any details revealed, as to what exactly Hamas has agreed to. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor