ISRO chairman, Bhutan's ministers inaugurate Ground-Earth station for India-Bhutan satellite

Thimphu [Bhutan], March 15 : Indian Space Research Orgsation (ISRO) chairman S Somnath, Bhutan's Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji, Bhutan's Minister for Information and Communication Lyonpo Karma Donnen Wangdi and Ambassador of India to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela inaugurated a Ground-Earth station for the India-Bhutan satellite in Thimphu, The Bhutan Live reported.

Indian Embassy in Bhutan tweeted, "Shri S. Somanath, Chairman @isro along with Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji @FMBhutan, Lyonpo Karma Donnen Wangdi and Amb @SudhakarDalela inaugurated the ground-earth station for the India-Bhutan satellite in Thimphu today."

The Embassy of India in Bhutan noted that the ground-Earth station is a testament to the vision of Bhutan's King and PM Narendra Modi to take forward the India-Bhutan partnership. The Ground-Earth station will be beneficial for the people of Bhutan as the data from BhutanSat will be used for assessing inland water quality, forest and biomass cover, snow and glacier cover, and Bhutan's geology and hydrology.

The Indian Embassy in Bhutan wrote, "The data from the India Bhutan satellite, launched last year, will be used for assessing inland water quality, forest & biomass cover, snow and glacier cover, Bhutan's geology and hydrology, benefitting people of Bhutan."

It further said, "The ground-earth station is a testament to the vision of His Majesty the King and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to take the India-Bhutan partnership into new and emerging areas critical to 21st century."

A delegation of the Indian Space Research Orgsation (ISRO) led by the chairman S Somanath on Monday held a meeting with dignitaries from Bhutan, including Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Dr Tandi Dorji and discussed strengthening India-Bhutan space cooperation and different ways to further bolster tech ties, The Bhutan Live reported.

The delegates from ISRO and Bhutan reviewed the experience and milestones achieved, including the launch of the India-Bhutan joint satellite in 2022, as per the news report.

Indian Embassy in Bhutan in a tweet wrote, "Wide ranging discussion on expanding space tech cooperation through capacity building & focus on the application of space data & tech across sectors for the benefit of people. Both sides reviewed experience & milestones achieved, including the launch of joint satellite last year."

