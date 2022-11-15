ISRO's rocket launch and tracking fee is nominal: Skyroot Aerospace

By IANS | Published: November 15, 2022 10:51 AM 2022-11-15T10:51:04+5:30 2022-11-15T11:10:21+5:30

Chennai, Nov 15 The fee charged by the Indian space agency for the rocket launch and tracking services ...

ISRO's rocket launch and tracking fee is nominal: Skyroot Aerospace | ISRO's rocket launch and tracking fee is nominal: Skyroot Aerospace

ISRO's rocket launch and tracking fee is nominal: Skyroot Aerospace

Next

Chennai, Nov 15 The fee charged by the Indian space agency for the rocket launch and tracking services is nominal, said a top official of private rocket startup Skyroot Aerospace.

"The Indian Space Research Organisation

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Skyroot aerospace Skyroot aerospace Indian Space Research Organisation Gagan dhawan Indian agency Space research organisation