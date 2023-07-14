Issues regarding OCI cards in Reunion Island resolved: PM Modi

Paris [France], July 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the issues regarding the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards in Reunion Island have been resolved. He said that OCI cards are being issued there and the government is now trying to resolve the issue in Martinique and Guadeloupe.

While interacting with the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris, PM Modi said, "Every Indian living abroad is as much a priority for us as my countryman living in India."

"A few years back, when NITI Aayog was formed, we gave a proper place to the potential and contribution of the Indian diaspora. I am happy to say that the issues regarding OCI cards in Reunion Island have been resolved now. Now, OCI cards are being issued there," Modi said.

"We are also trying to resolve the issue in Martinique and Guadeloupe," he added.

PM Modi also spoke about academicians and professionals in other countries who want to know how they can relate their experience, and knowledge with India. He said that it has been made easier for academicians and professors to teach in Indian institutions.

"Friends, there are many people in France and other nations who are associated with academia and research, such as teachers and professors. When I meet such academicians and professionals abroad, they also say that how can they relate their experience, knowledge and experience with India. And let me give you some good news that we have respected these teachers as well. It has been made easier for such friends to teach in Indian institutions," PM Modi said.

He announced that Indian students who are pursuing a master's degree in France will now be given a five-year long-term post-study visa.

"The last time I came to France, it was decided that Indian students studying in France would be given a 2-year post-study work visa. Now it has also been decided that Indians pursuing Masters in France will be given a long-term post-study-visa of 5 years," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also announced that the Indian government has decided to open a new consulate in Marseille. He announced that India and France have agreed to use UPI in France and it will begin from Eiffel Tower.

In his address, PM Modi said, "Be it India's UPI or other digital platforms, they have brought a huge social transformation in the country and I am happy that India and France are also working together in direction. India and France have agreed to use UPI in France. I will leave after the agreement. However, it is your job to move forward. Friends, in the coming days its beginning will be made from Eiffel Tower which means that Indian tourists will now be able to make payments in Rupees, through UPI, at Eiffel Tower."

In his remarks, PM Modi said that India and France are working on archaeological missions for a long time. He stressed that digital infrastructure strengthens the ties between two nations.

"Very few people know that India and France are working on archaeological missions for a long time. It's expanded from Chandigarh to Ladakh. Digital infrastructure is another sector that strengthens the ties between India and France," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Paris on Thursday on a two-day official visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport. He was welcomed by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at the airport.

On Friday, PM Modi will be attending the Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi's France visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between the two countries.

