"It brings hope for us": Sikkim traders welcome announcement of reopening of Nathu La Pass for India-China trade

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], August 20 : Traders in Sikkim have welcomed the announcement of the reopening of the Nathu La Pass for trade between India and China, saying that the "reopening brings hope for us." It was closed since 2019.

On Tuesday, India and China agreed to reopen border trade through the three designated passes, Lipulekh (Uttarakhand), Shipki La Pass (Himachal Pradesh) and Nathu La in Sikkim. Both countries also resumed direct flight connectivity.

The decisions were announced after the 24th round of the Special Representatives' dialogue, which was co-chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was on a two-day visit to India.

The revival of trade is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the regional economy and support cross-border commerce.

"This is very good news," said Anil Gupta, a trader from Gangtok. "Trade had been stopped for five years, and many bills remained pending on both sides. The reopening brings hope for us." Gupta also urged authorities to update the list of tradable goods established in 2006, suggesting the inclusion of sugar and matchsticks due to their high demand in China.

He further requested that more trade passes be issued and that traders be allowed to stay overnight.

Another trader, IK Rasaily, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang, Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, and Rajya Sabha MP DT Lepcha for their efforts in restoring trade ties.

"I wish this trade continues uninterrupted," Rasaily said.

He also welcomed the decision to increase the number of pilgrims for the Mount Kailash Yatra, which resumed this year after a long gap and is set to conclude on August 23.

The reopening of the Nathula Trade Pass is expected to not only strengthen economic ties but also revive cultural and spiritual exchanges across the border.

