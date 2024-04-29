It is time for reconciliation in Pakistan: MQM founder Altaf Hussain

London [UK], April 29 : The founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, expressed concern over the current state of Pakistan, highlighting the dangers and challenges the country is facing, and said that it is time for reconciliation in Islamabad.

He was addressing people on the occasion of the inauguration of his book, 'The Israel-Palestine Conflict...In Light of Historical Facts'.

Hussain stressed the importance of fostering dialogue as a means to address these issues, emphasising the need for mutual respect, tolerance, and unity among citizens.

He said it is crucial to set aside personal agendas and prioritise the well-being of the nation for the greater good.

The MQM founder reiterated his willingness to engage in constructive discussions with military leaders, urging for a respectful and honest dialogue.

He also addressed the people of Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa provinces, asserting that he stands for the rights of all individuals and has remained steadfast in his principles despite facing challenges and exile.

Highlighting the progress made by Bangladesh since gaining independence, he drew attention to the importance of acknowledging ground realities and fostering national unity. He also emphasised the need for Pakistan to prioritize its sovereignty and adopt a pragmatic approach to international relations, advocating for a more balanced and diplomatic stance.

In his prayer for the well-being of Pakistan, Hussain called for the protection of individual rights, an end to discrimination against minorities, and the safe return of missing persons.

He reaffirmed his commitment to equality and justice, expressing his determination to address issues of minority discrimination in the country.

Hussain, in his message, underscored the importance of unity, dialogue, and mutual respect in overcoming the challenges faced by Pakistan, while advocating for a more inclusive and compassionate society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor