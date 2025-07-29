"It would only be at the invitation of President Xi": Trump on China visit

Washington [US], July 29 : US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports suggesting he is seeking a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, stating that he is not pursuing any such meeting, The Hill reported on Tuesday

"The Fake News is reporting that I am SEEKING a 'Summit' with President Xi of China. This is not correct, I am not SEEKING anything!" Trump said on Truth Social.

He further addressed speculation about a potential visit to China.

"I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump said.

The clarification comes as officials from both countries engage in ongoing tariff talks in Stockholm this week, marking the third round of negotiations between the United States and China. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is leading the US delegation, The Hill noted.

According to the US media outlet, the outcome of the Stockholm talks could potentially lead to an extended tariff truce and lay the groundwork for a meeting between Trump and Xi later this year. However, Trump's comments signal a more reserved stance, despite recent progress.

The US and China are working against an August 12 deadline stemming from earlier agreements in May and June, which reduced previously imposed triple-digit tariffs. For other trading partners, Trump has set an earlier deadline of August 1 for the resumption of tariffs, The Hill reported.

"We have a good relationship with China," Trump had said on Monday. "China's tough," he added, while speaking about the broader trade dynamics between the two nations. As per The Hill, Trump last month described President Xi as "extremely hard to make a deal" with, reflecting the complex and often strained relationship the two leaders have shared in recent years.

