Italian mafia fugitive arrested in Spain after being spotted on Google Street View

A Italian criminal who has been who had been on the run for nearly 20 years has been arrested, thanks to the help of the Google Maps app. Meanwhile, while searching for photos of Google Maps Street View, police found the Most Wanted Gangster standing outside a store. Police then arrested him without a moment's delay.

According to the Daily Star UK, Gioacchino Gammino (61) was convicted of murder, but escaped from a prison in Rome in 2002. Police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, while looking at a photo of Google Street View, police spotted Gioacchino Gammino standing outside a store. Gioacchino Gammino was living a new life in Spain under a new name. He also opened a shop in Spain.

The criminal Gioacchino Gammino changed his name to Manuel and started running a grocery store. He also worked as a chef in a restaurant. Gioacchino Gammino's face was captured in a Google Street View photo while he was talking to someone outside his shop, and police were able to reach him. Gioacchino Gammino has been re-arrested and is set to serve a life sentence.

Police said that when a photo of the most wanted criminal appeared in Google Street View. "The photogram helped us to confirm the investigation we were developing in traditional ways," Nicola Altiero, deputy director of the Italian anti-mafia police unit (DIA), said.

On December 17, Gammino too was surprised when police arrived to arrest the culprit. He asked the police, 'How did you got to know about my whereabouts? I haven't even spoken to my family in 10 years. '