Italian PM Mario Draghi resigns, fresh elections to be held

Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi tendered his resignation Thursday, paving the way for fresh elections. Speaking to Parliament, Draghi said he was going to meet with President Sergio Mattarella and inform him of his intentions after failing to unite his fragile coalition government. Mattarella has reportedly asked him to remain in place in the interim with a caretaker government.

“Thank you for all the work we have done together over this period. After the vote took place last night by the senate of the Republic, I ask to suspend this session because I am on my way to the President of the Republic to communicate my intentions,” Draghi told lawmakers early Thursday.It comes after Draghi was snubbed by coalition partners in a vote of confidence in the Senate Wednesday, effectively meaning the government had collapsed.Despite managing to win the vote, the left-leaning Five Star Movement, one of the parties in the coalition government, said it wouldn’t take part. The ruling Lega party and the Forza Italia party also said they wouldn’t take part.

