Rome [Italy], April 5 : Chinese authorities protested against traditional Chinese dance show held in the Northern Italian city of Bergamo today, reported geopolitical insights from Italy, Decode 39.

According to the Chinese government, "Shen Yun" is the singing, dancing face of "Falun Gong" - which the government describes as a malevolent "anti-society cult" that leads its followers to self-mutilation, suicide and murder.

"Shen Yun" has been going around the world for years. The US-based production is scheduled for four replicas at the Donizetti Theatre in the Northern Italian city of Bergamo, from April 5-7, reported Decode 39.

Representatives of Chinese diplomacy are pressuring local authorities over it. After protesting the production, as reported by Corriere della Sera, the Chinese Consul-General for Milan Xuefeng Song travelled to Bergamo to meet local Culture Councillor Nadia Ghisalberti.

During his visit, the Chinese consul questioned the Italian councillor about the show and expressed dislike for the decision to make it happen, reported Decode 39.

Meanwhile, Ghisalberti pointed out, neither the municipality nor the Donizetti Foundation, which oversaw the theatre and rented it out for the event, orgsed it.

Beijing's woes relate to the link between Shen Yun's United States-based production and the Falun Gong religious group. The Chinese government regards it as a dangerous sect and has jailed tens of thousands of followers since the 1990s, leading many believers to become exiled.

Chinese authorities might also have disliked the show's subtitle, "China before Communism," reported Decode 39.

It is to be noted that wherever Shen Yun goes, the Chinese government follows. In Ecuador and Ireland, Berlin and Stockholm, theatres and local governments have reported receiving letters or visits from Chinese embassies attempting to shut down the dance show.

Falun Gong practitioners have become some of the most outspoken opponents of the Beijing government and they have alleged China of harvesting organs from the practitoners of the group.

Many practitioners have reported that, while they were in China's extensive network of detention centres and forced labour camps, they were tortured. Evidence indicates that Falun Gong practitioners, Uyghur Muslims, Tibetans and other prisoners have been further subject to forced live organ harvesting.

Due to the lack of voluntary organ donors within the country, China has taken extreme measures in order to provide transplants for its nationals and 'organ tourists,' reported Health Europa Quarterly.

In June 2019 the China Tribunal, an independent judicial investigation into forced organ transplantation in China released its final judgement. The Tribunal's conclusion, based on an extensive array of evidence and testimony provided by more than 50 witnesses, found that crimes against humty had been committed against China's Uyghur Muslim and Falun Gong populations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor